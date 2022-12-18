Short Interest in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Drops By 16.8%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,650,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the November 15th total of 5,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Benson Hill Stock Performance

Benson Hill stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.34. 2,115,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,034. The stock has a market cap of $481.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.54. Benson Hill has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Benson Hill

In related news, CFO Dean P. Freeman purchased 50,000 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Benson Hill news, CFO Dean P. Freeman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $168,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew B. Crisp bought 20,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.28 per share, for a total transaction of $66,721.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,957,849 shares in the company, valued at $9,701,744.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 149,572 shares of company stock worth $435,874 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Benson Hill

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHIL. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth $42,065,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Benson Hill by 690.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,270 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,429,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

Benson Hill Company Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

