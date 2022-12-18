Short Interest in Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Rises By 15.4%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the November 15th total of 222,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Central Puerto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEPU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEPU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 53,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,309. The company has a market capitalization of $800.75 million, a PE ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.32. Central Puerto has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $150.14 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Central Puerto will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,809 MW.

