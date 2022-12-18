Short Interest in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Grows By 5.7%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,800 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 15th total of 429,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Ceragon Networks Price Performance
CRNT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. 2,961,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,630. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $159.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.28.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
About Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.
