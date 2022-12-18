Short Interest in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Grows By 5.7%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 453,800 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 15th total of 429,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CRNT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. 2,961,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,630. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $159.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $78.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in Ceragon Networks by 373.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,816,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,709 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,208,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,385 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,706,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 772.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 480,796 shares during the period. Finally, Westerly Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $522,000. 23.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

