Short Interest in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Drops By 13.7%

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the November 15th total of 62,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CCF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th.
Shares of CCF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.05. 44,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.66. Chase has a fifty-two week low of $74.36 and a fifty-two week high of $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 12.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.34.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCF. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,633,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chase by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Chase in the 1st quarter valued at $2,505,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Chase by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 207,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Chase by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.
