Short Interest in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Drops By 13.7%

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the November 15th total of 62,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase Stock Performance

Shares of CCF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.05. 44,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.66. Chase has a fifty-two week low of $74.36 and a fifty-two week high of $102.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 12.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.34.

Chase Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Chase

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Chase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCF. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,633,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chase by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Chase in the 1st quarter valued at $2,505,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Chase by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 207,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Chase by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.