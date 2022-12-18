Short Interest in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Expands By 7.8%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,060,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 23,250,000 shares. Approximately 27.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $42.41. 4,596,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,964,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -848.03 and a beta of 0.65. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHWY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chewy to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.16.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $3,316,952.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 800,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,258,315.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $3,316,952.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,258,315.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 189,231 shares of company stock valued at $8,130,155 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

