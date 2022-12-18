Short Interest in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Drops By 14.8%

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 4,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 790,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 13,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 178.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $102.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,282. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.88 and a 200-day moving average of $105.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

