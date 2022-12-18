Short Interest in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Grows By 6.7%

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 551,300 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 516,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of KOF traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.14. 248,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,774. The firm has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter worth $3,710,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on KOF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.