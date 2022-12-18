Short Interest in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Rises By 14.2%

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 4,080,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 421,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Core Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

CLB stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.67. 1,106,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,893. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.75 million, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.91. Core Laboratories has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $125.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.14 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

CLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Core Laboratories from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,492,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,320,000 after purchasing an additional 394,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,663,000 after purchasing an additional 211,873 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 37.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 700,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 192,579 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 91.5% in the third quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 365,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 174,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.