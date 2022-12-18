Short Interest in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Increases By 5.1%

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,920,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the November 15th total of 13,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $95.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,126,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,682. The firm has a market cap of $125.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.25. CVS Health has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

