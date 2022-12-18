Short Interest in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Declines By 11.6%

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the November 15th total of 4,470,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,681,000 after buying an additional 64,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,319,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,353,000 after buying an additional 958,454 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,318,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,928,000 after buying an additional 853,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,591,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,523,000 after buying an additional 84,084 shares during the period.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Compass Point decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.63. 3,352,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,461. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

