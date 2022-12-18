Short Interest in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declines By 19.4%

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,096,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 649,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after purchasing an additional 65,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 66,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,808. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

