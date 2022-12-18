Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Rises By 8.1%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the November 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EVT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,088. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.