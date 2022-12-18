Short Interest in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Increases By 6.0%

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVER traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.64. The stock had a trading volume of 264,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,876. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $342.13 million, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.40. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.28 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. Equities analysts expect that EverQuote will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 117,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $60,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 117,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,024 shares of company stock worth $597,216 in the last 90 days. 41.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 588.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

