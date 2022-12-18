Short Interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Grows By 14.6%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the November 15th total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 522,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flora Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Flora Growth by 344.6% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 513,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 397,971 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Flora Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Flora Growth by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 96,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Flora Growth from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Flora Growth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLGC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 928,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,967. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Flora Growth has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 million. Research analysts anticipate that Flora Growth will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flora Growth Company Profile

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products to pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies worldwide. It cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products; offers skincare and beauty products; develops plant-based and medical-grade pharmaceuticals, phytotherapeutics, and dietary supplements; and designs and markets loungewear made from hemp-derived fabric and materials.

Further Reading

