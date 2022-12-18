Short Interest in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Decreases By 11.8%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,590,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 135,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 62.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE F traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $12.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,345,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,233,344. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

