Short Interest in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Increases By 6.1%

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the November 15th total of 4,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in FS KKR Capital by 129,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FSK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.42. 2,132,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,890. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.93. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.61%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 338.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.