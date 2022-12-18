Short Interest in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Increases By 5.6%

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 293,200 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 277,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harvard Bioscience

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,544,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 646,211 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 473,747 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,050,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 418,410 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $1,195,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 314,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Down 6.7 %

About Harvard Bioscience

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. 444,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,065. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The firm has a market cap of $93.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.70. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

