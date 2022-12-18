Short Interest in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Declines By 14.2%

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the November 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HNI traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $27.35. 658,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,919. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.85. HNI has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.94.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

HNI Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 46.55%.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $42,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,270.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HNI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in HNI by 12.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 272,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 29,291 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in HNI by 13.5% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,865,000 after buying an additional 54,246 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in HNI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in HNI by 23.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 38,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in HNI by 24.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HNI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HNI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

