Short Interest in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Grows By 15.9%

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the November 15th total of 53,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Horizon Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 105.2% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 21,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Horizon Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

HZN traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.60. 25,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,815. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.59. Horizon Global has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

