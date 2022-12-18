Short Interest in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Declines By 18.7%

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 821,400 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, reaching $92.07. 689,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,396. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.72. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.48.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.32 million. Research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,583,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

