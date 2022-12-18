Short Interest in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Rises By 15.3%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the November 15th total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Jumia Technologies stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. 2,850,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,875,604. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.62. Jumia Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $13.19.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
