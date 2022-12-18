Short Interest in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Grows By 10.0%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,310,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the November 15th total of 38,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $40.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 4.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

Several analysts recently commented on MARA shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Compass Point dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 88,992 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,731,000 after buying an additional 269,351 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,255,000 after buying an additional 978,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

