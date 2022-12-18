Short Interest in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Grows By 7.3%

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the November 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 741,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.60. 1,542,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,138. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.49.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

