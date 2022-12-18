Short Interest in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Drops By 13.8%

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the November 15th total of 5,290,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.0 %

DGX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $149.24. 2,354,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,942. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.99.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $246,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,287 shares of company stock valued at $9,172,100 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

