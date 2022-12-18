SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. SigmaTron International has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

