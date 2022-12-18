SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $0.0440 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 18th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.0440 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $50.07 million and $1.54 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00016056 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036913 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00040820 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00219768 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,138,767,561 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,138,767,561.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04505651 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,239,485.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

