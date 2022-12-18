Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays cut shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $65.00.

SKY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Skyline Champion Stock Down 1.4 %

Skyline Champion stock opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. Skyline Champion has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $81.87.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at $532,217.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at $532,217.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,698 shares in the company, valued at $85,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,037,000 after buying an additional 275,120 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,842,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,520,000 after buying an additional 162,051 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 46.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,829,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,377,000 after buying an additional 582,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,249,000 after buying an additional 165,453 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.