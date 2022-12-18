SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company to $36.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLG. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.67.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $83.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -286.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 1,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

