SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.89.

SLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,551,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,418,000 after acquiring an additional 177,312 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 22,593,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,082,000 after buying an additional 2,080,790 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,007,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,927,000 after buying an additional 1,785,938 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,541,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,733,000 after buying an additional 45,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,503,000 after buying an additional 564,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $369.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.69 million. SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts expect that SLM will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

