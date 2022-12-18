Societe Generale Boosts Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 2,560

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Societe Generale from GBX 2,380 ($29.20) to GBX 2,560 ($31.41) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BURBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,900 ($23.31) to GBX 2,000 ($24.54) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,800 ($22.08) to GBX 2,070 ($25.40) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,050 ($25.15) to GBX 1,730 ($21.22) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($23.92) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,080 ($25.52) to GBX 2,050 ($25.15) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,012.60.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1908 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

