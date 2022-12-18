SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 137,340 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 82,652 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 31,150 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.0% during the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,743 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $34.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.