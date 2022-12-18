SOL Capital Management CO Buys 195 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60.

