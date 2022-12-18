SOL Capital Management CO Grows Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.17% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000.

Shares of AVDE opened at $52.61 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22.

