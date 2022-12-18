SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTS. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,195 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,792,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,442 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 2,097,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2,059.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 860,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,338,000 after purchasing an additional 820,545 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.15. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.67 and a 1 year high of $30.49.

