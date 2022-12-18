SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 219.3% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

