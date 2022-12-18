Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,940 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,504,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,433,000 after purchasing an additional 649,795 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,647,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 259,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 218,025 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 357,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 183,651 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,103,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.46. 421,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,741. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $20.44.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

