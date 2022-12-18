Status Price Hits $0.0209 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. Status has a total market capitalization of $81.55 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00015446 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036886 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00040999 BTC.
- Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00020092 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00219697 BTC.
- Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003791 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.
- Threshold (T) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC.
About Status
SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,895,809,860 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Status
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars.
