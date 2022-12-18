Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 264 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $384.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $388.03 and a 200-day moving average of $392.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

