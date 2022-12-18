Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.83 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.26.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

