StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) vs. GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Head to Head Review

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for StepStone Group and GCM Grosvenor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 4 2 0 2.33 GCM Grosvenor 0 0 0 0 N/A

StepStone Group currently has a consensus target price of $36.42, indicating a potential upside of 37.63%. Given StepStone Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group $1.37 billion 2.11 $193.88 million $0.86 30.77 GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares StepStone Group and GCM Grosvenor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

StepStone Group has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of StepStone Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of StepStone Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group 14.20% 10.05% 4.50% GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A

Summary

StepStone Group beats GCM Grosvenor on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples, financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and international funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow-on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

