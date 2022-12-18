Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Cut to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $73.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $75.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SYBT opened at $64.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.83. Stock Yards Bancorp has a one year low of $50.83 and a one year high of $78.71. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $87.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.73 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,679.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,173.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total value of $338,147.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,389.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,679.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,173.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 7,169 shares of company stock worth $545,900 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

See Also

