StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 269.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.