StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.31.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $82,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LARK. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

