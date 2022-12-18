StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $126.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.17. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
