StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OVBC opened at $26.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $126.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.17. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $22.68 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

