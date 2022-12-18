StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Pro-Dex has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $26.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 345.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

