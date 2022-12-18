StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
ContraFect Price Performance
ContraFect stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.
About ContraFect
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ContraFect (CFRX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.