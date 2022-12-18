StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $4.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 325,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

