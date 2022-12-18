StockNews.com Lowers Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.29.

NYSE BFAM opened at $63.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $140.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 174,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,245,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after acquiring an additional 864,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

