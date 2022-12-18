StockNews.com Lowers Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Mistras Group Stock Performance
MG stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $153.06 million, a P/E ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 1.61. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $8.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mistras Group
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 283.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 115,841 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Mistras Group during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 389,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 358,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Mistras Group
Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mistras Group (MG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.