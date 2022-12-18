Stratis Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $62.13 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00002569 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,188.95 or 0.07088383 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001598 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00032094 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00071655 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00053012 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001133 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008208 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022103 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.
Stratis Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 144,177,651 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.
