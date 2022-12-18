Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 2.4% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 532.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $239.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.52. The company has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYK. Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

